Del Sette Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,003 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Innovator IBD 50 ETF makes up 2.1% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned about 2.22% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFTY. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 152,271 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FFTY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,305. The company has a market cap of $88.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Profile

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

