Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.7% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.78.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.15. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.45 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

