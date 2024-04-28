Monumental Financial Group Inc. Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 201,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 111,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
VUSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 822,305 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.