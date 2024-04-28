Del Sette Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,467 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up about 6.3% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

XSVM stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. 43,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $777.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.