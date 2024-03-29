Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Up 635.4% in March

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 635.4% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,954,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Maison Luxe Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MASN remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,486,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,079. The firm has a market cap of $273,449.00, a P/E ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.40. Maison Luxe has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Maison Luxe
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maison Luxe
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Maison Luxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Luxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.