ERn Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

