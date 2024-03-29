ERn Financial LLC Has $786,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $90.44. 564,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,839. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.