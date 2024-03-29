Flagstar Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $729,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.10. 257,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average of $173.57. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $134.69 and a 1 year high of $197.90.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.