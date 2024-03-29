Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 13,028 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.1% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $50,473,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.01. 7,533,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,512,183. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.