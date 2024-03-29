John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Bought by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 140,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 167,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 1,118,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,899,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9,012.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,189,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,649,000 after buying an additional 1,176,630 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

JHMM traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,848. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

