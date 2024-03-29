Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,061 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $556.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,267. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $522.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

