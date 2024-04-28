SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTGY remained flat at $5.11 during midday trading on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

