Analysts’ Downgrades for March 29th (AAN, BLD, EZPW, HAL, HAS, HD, IMUX, INSW, SPG, STKS)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 29th:
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
