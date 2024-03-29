Analysts’ Downgrades for March 29th (AAN, BLD, EZPW, HAL, HAS, HD, IMUX, INSW, SPG, STKS)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 29th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

