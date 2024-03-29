Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 2,196 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 277,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,249,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FMB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,237. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

