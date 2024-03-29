Flagstar Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41,566.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $61.56. 43,511,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,219,961. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $64.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

