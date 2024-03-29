Flagstar Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. 9,090,972 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

