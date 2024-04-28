HI Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $159,201.90 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011713 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001432 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,659.04 or 1.00046964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012599 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012803 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00107012 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00051075 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $191,028.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

