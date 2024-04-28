dForce USD Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001544 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $2,322.20 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00133984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012563 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,107,428 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98385367 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $5,267.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

