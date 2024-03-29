Flagstar Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.11. 2,190,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,976. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

