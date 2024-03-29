Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,818. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.