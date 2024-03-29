Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,287 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFO. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.95. 15,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,448. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $507.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1231 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

