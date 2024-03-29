Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 756 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 237,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.86. 3,574,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

