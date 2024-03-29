iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1628 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNMA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,581. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $45.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12,358.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 453,302 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after buying an additional 303,178 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,414,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,334,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 68,676 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

