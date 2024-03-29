BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 25th

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DCF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,871. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1,440.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 284,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 266,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 70,091 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 32,388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 39,187 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.