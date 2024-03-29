BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 25th

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of DCF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,871. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
