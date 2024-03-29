Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of GSK by 4.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of GSK by 1.5% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of GSK by 5.2% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,646. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

