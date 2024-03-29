Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 863 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank increased its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $192.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,430,299. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.72. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.