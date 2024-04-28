MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Up 178.2% in April

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 178.2% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,387. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $20.06.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.