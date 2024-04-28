Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 317.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $216.62. 6,268,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,521,039. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

