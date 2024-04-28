Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,337 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,435. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.88. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

