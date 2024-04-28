Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Up 171.5% in April

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 171.5% from the March 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Probe Gold Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PROBF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 90,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. Probe Gold has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $1.32.
Probe Gold Company Profile
