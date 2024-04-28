Short Interest in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Increases By 173.3%

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.51. 180,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,754.55%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $72,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

