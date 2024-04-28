Short Interest in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Increases By 173.3%

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE RA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.51. 180,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,754.55%.
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.