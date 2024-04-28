Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the March 31st total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Bio-Path Price Performance
NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 117,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,416,653. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $44.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $1.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.35.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($10.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
