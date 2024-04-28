Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Bridgestone Stock Performance
Shares of Bridgestone stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $21.63. 74,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,940. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80.
About Bridgestone
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgestone
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.