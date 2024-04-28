Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bridgestone Stock Performance

Shares of Bridgestone stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $21.63. 74,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,940. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

