Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Increases By 180.0%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Safran Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SAFRY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $55.77. 103,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,372. Safran has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

