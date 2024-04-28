Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Short Interest Update

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,800 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the March 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of GWAV stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 9,506,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,036. The company has a market cap of $2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.55. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 75.52% and a negative return on equity of 690.80%. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

