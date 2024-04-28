Dover Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dover Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Dover Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 578,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,141,000 after acquiring an additional 137,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.99. 9,982,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,921,297. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

