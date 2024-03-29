Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,460,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 29th total of 12,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.
Cipher Mining Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of CIFR stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.15. 14,473,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,931,026. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 2.06. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.
