Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Up 8.5 %

SFRGY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,926. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

