SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Update

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 338,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SHIMAMURA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHAOF remained flat at C$57.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. SHIMAMURA has a 52 week low of C$115.26 and a 52 week high of C$115.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.35.

About SHIMAMURA

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of clothing and fashion related products in Japan and Taiwan. It offers fashion to practical clothing, bedding, and interior goods; head-to-toe fashion for ladies and men including shoes and fashion accessories; baby and children's products; and knickknacks and fashion accessories.

