Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Grows By 110.0%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sodexo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SDXAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,867. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sodexo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $5.8045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Sodexo’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 27.61%.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

