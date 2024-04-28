Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 0.3 %

SGAPY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. 73,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

