Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 0.3 %
SGAPY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. 73,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.
About Singapore Telecommunications
