Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,953. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

