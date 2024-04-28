Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sompo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SMPNY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,359. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. Sompo has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

Get Sompo alerts:

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sompo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.