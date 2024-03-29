Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the February 29th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Chanson International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Chanson International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Chanson International Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Chanson International stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 68,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,583. Chanson International has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

