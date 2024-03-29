Short Interest in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Drops By 59.8%

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the February 29th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Clearmind Medicine

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearmind Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearmind Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearmind Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Clearmind Medicine has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

About Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine ( NASDAQ:CMND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

