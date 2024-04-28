Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the March 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SGIOY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.65. 89,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,485. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.22. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

