iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the March 31st total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,891 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,371,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTG remained flat at $22.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 123,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,742. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

