Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Short Interest Down 57.7% in April

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the March 31st total of 344,600 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cazoo Group Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of CZOO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,109. Cazoo Group has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $207.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cazoo Group stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 364,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000. Cazoo Group accounts for about 0.0% of Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC owned about 7.45% of Cazoo Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. Cazoo Group Ltd was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

