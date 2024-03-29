F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:XFIX)

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2313 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XFIX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 9,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

