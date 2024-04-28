Venom (VENOM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.02 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Venom has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venom coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges. Venom has a market capitalization of $688.35 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venom Coin Profile

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.36736333 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $7,034,617.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

